We are all Mia Khalifa

Unequal power dynamics and consent as a blurry line are something we as a world are only just beginning to talk about and understand. Maybe the changing tide is in part why Mia feels more galvanised to speak out now. Or, maybe it’s something to do with the fact she’s on the other side of her Saturn’s return, so has more of a ‘don’t give a fuck attitude.’ One thing is for sure, TikTok, and the way its algorithm is designed, coupled with Mia’s personality and willingness to “get ugly”, created the perfect storm.

“Once I just started talking and being vulnerable, I found my little crew,” she tells me. “I know you said, ‘Oh, you’ve been rebranding,’ [but] I’ve been technically rebranding for 10 years. Everything that I did was for a short few months, almost 10 years ago. None of this actually started to pick up pace until I joined TikTok during the pandemic.”

Like pretty much the rest of the world, Mia downloaded the app during lockdown, at a time when she was particularly struggling with her mental health. There, she candidly documented her journey with anti-depressants, as well as everything else. “The videos found the girls and the girls found me and I think that’s when it started to click like, ‘Oh, she’s not just someone who’s in my boyfriend’s search history, she’s a human being and her story is actually a lot more relatable and could very easily be me, [more] than I thought. And that’s actually kind of scary...’

“That’s what I really want women to know,” she says. “How easily a lot of these things could have been them. But thank God they either have the right support systems, good self-esteem, all of these things in place. But that was the biggest shock, I think. A lot of these girls were like, ‘Wow! That’s actually not what I thought had happened.’” Her female audience grew from 7% on Instagram to 30% within three years. On TikTok, her audience is now 45% women. With an ever-evolving fashion sense, rooted in a new-found confidence, the last year has seen her sit FROW at numerous fashion shows, work with the likes of Jean Paul Gaultier, and be named one of the top fashion influencers in the world. Her own brand, Sheytan, which means ‘devil’ (what else?) in Arabic, inspired by the body jewellery of belly dancers from the 1930s and 40s, is set to launch imminently.

On her platforms, she advocates loudly for causes such as Black Lives Matter, the atrocities taking place in Palestine, as well as a cause close to her roots. When the explosion at the Port of Beirut happened in August 2020, killing more than 200 people and injuring thousands, she personally donated and raised over $100,000 and called out the Lebanese president for his response, or lack thereof.

“I was spamming his comments, cyberbullying him in the most annoying TikTok way,” she says. “Like: ‘Oh, our genocidal daddy decided to wake up?... What are you going to do after killing half the country tomorrow, Papa?’” He proceeded to promptly block her – even before making a public statement about the blast. “There’s something about genocidal dictators, they do not like me,” she says, laughing. “The Cuban president – the Cuban dictator – went on national television and accused me of being paid and controlled by the CIA to spread propaganda against Cuba. It’s like, ‘Homie, this is not a sponsored post! I did not #ad to come and expose your dictatorship.'”

They are scared of you, I venture. “Little do they know I don’t even answer the door for Uber Eats,” she replies. “I just say, ‘Please leave it outside, my [non-existent] baby is sleeping,’ so that I don’t have to have human interaction. I am so scared of everything, yet people are scared of me. I don’t see myself as a threat, I just see myself as a loudmouth, annoying little girl.” It’s why you’re so scary, I tell her. “It’s true, there’s nothing scarier than walking by a group of 12-year-olds. You never know what’s gonna come out of their mouths.”

Did she feel a sense of responsibility to use her platform to raise awareness about what was happening in her country? I ask. Her response was a familiar one, echoed often by the children of immigrants: “I feel a crippling sense of survivor’s guilt. That’s the country and the land that made us, how can we maintain our culture and our history if we don’t take care of it and if we don’t take care of the people who are still there?”

This, despite the fact that she has spoken about being verbally banned from the country, and not feeling safe enough to go back. “Most of the voices of hate and shame come out of [Lebanon] and the Middle East,” she says. But she has a good way of compartmentalising: “Who doesn’t have an annoying ignorant uncle?” she explains. “Like, you’re all my annoying uncles, fuck off! But I’m still going to love you and the country.”

