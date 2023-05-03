Dreamy snapshots of LA's last remaining games arcades

One evening in 2019, photographer Franck Bohbot was driving around the Koreatown neighbourhood in Los Angeles. Having recently relocated from Paris via New York, he’d found himself attracted to the city’s distinct visual aesthetic at night. “I shoot a lot of photography at night – I call it LA Confidential," Bohbot smiles. "[My style] is very inspired by neo-noir movies like Blade Runner, Drive, Blue Velvet and The Dark Knight."

After pulling up on a quiet street, he came across a humble-looking bar with only a soft red light marking its entrance. Deciding that he wanted to see what was inside for himself, he reached for his Leica and walked in. On top of the late-night bar he was expecting he also found an near-empty arcade, fitted with 80s leather furniture and dimly illuminated by rows of retro, coin-operated arcade games.